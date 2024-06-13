VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $29.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile
