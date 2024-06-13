VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CFO opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $450.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
