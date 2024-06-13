VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFO opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $450.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

