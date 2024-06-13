VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 13th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2216 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CDC opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,164.04 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
