VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2048 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $307.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

