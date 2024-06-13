VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2048 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $307.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $57.00.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
