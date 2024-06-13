VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

USVM opened at $78.14 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

