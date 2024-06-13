Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Saira Ramasastry Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

