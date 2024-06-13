Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 17th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 14th.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $351.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

