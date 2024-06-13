Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s previous close.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. The firm has a market cap of $807.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 84,670 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 124,396 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.