Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.36. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

