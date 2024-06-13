Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

