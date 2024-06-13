Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Call Option Activity and High Buying Volume
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Gap’s Jump Justified? Yes, and There’s More to Come
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- AI Market to Hit $1.8 Trillion by 2030: 5 Key Stock Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.