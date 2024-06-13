Volex’s (VLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock.
Volex Stock Performance
LON:VLX opened at GBX 347.25 ($4.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £630.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.38 and a beta of 0.96. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 264.50 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 365 ($4.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Volex Company Profile
