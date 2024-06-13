Volex’s (VLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Stock Performance

LON:VLX opened at GBX 347.25 ($4.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £630.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.38 and a beta of 0.96. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 264.50 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 365 ($4.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Volex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.