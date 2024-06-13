Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 40,974 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $533.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.