Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

