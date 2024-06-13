Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 10.4%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02). Approximately 287,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 295,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Webis Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.75.

About Webis

(Get Free Report)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.