Wedbush Weighs in on CoreCivic, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CXW. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

