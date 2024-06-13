Wells Fargo & Company Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $350.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $281.86 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $283.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.24 and a 200 day moving average of $237.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,528 shares of company stock valued at $41,986,561 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,839,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,316,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

