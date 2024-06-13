Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Eight Capital

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) was upgraded by Eight Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $243.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

