Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) PT Set at C$4.25 by Eight Capital

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) has been assigned a C$4.25 price objective by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 152.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE WRN opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.27. The company has a market cap of C$329.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$261,250.00. Company insiders own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

