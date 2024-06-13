Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 1,185.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

