Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 1,185.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Westhaven Gold
