Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPRT

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.80.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.24). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 69,131 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 3.46% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.