Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour Sells 3,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $92,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,377.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

View Our Latest Report on WLDN

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.