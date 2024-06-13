William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstService in a report released on Monday, June 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSV. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $153.22 on Thursday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth $410,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in FirstService by 77.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 212,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

