William D. Waddill Sells 8,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,639 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 186,218 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 509,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
