Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WING. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.47.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $410.99 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $412.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.26, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,006,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

