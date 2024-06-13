WINkLink (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49.56 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. WINkLink has a market cap of $101.28 million and $49.56 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010265 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $44,154,975.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

