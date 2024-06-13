Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Position Lowered by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

