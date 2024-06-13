Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of WK opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.16.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,281,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

