WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.01 million and approximately $2.21 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02209563 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

