WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in May

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,600 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,520.6 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
WUXIF stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.