WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in May

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,600 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,520.6 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WUXIF stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

Featured Stories

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

