XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) PT Raised to GBX 315 at Royal Bank of Canada

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.01) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 298 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.50) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
