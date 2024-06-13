Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,532,600 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 15th total of 3,264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Yamada has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.
Yamada Company Profile
