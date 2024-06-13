Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,532,600 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 15th total of 3,264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Yamada has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

