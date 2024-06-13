Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the May 15th total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.