Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YATRY opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Yamato has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

