YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Update

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YUGVF opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. YouGov has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

