Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AM. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NYSE:AM opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,503,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 53.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 51,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

