Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $238.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.74.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.