Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

