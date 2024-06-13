Zacks Research Comments on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Palomar Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.32. Palomar has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 57,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $2,141,770 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,726,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after buying an additional 109,261 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 89,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after buying an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

