Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will earn $18.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $18.08. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $20.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $80.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group stock opened at $373.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,273,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

