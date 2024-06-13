Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 8.9%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). 1,196,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,344,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) target price on shares of Zephyr Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

