Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $61.09 and last traded at $61.17. 1,414,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,271,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Specifically, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $97,697.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,646 shares of company stock worth $6,485,518 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $42,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

