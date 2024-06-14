10,125 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Bought by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

