12,727 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,955,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

