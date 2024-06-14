13,466 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Boxwood Ventures Inc.

Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. General Motors makes up about 0.9% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,194,343 shares of company stock worth $53,674,717. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

