1,455 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $173.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.