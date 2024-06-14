1,517 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 223,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.04. 1,990,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,204,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

