180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.46% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

180 Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ATNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

