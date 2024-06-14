19,268 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,308,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $350,736,000 after purchasing an additional 454,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $169.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

