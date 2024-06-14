1,950 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,994,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after buying an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after buying an additional 222,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.61. 45,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,398. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $296.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.17. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

