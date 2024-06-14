2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 35,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TTBKF stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. 2020 Bulkers has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.31.

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

